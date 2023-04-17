Muthiah Muralidaran’s biopic “800” is re-announced with Madhurr Mittal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:31 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Muthiah Muralidaran is one of the all-time greatest cricketers, as we all know. The Sri Lankan legend has many records and milestones to his name. The most important among Muralidaran’s records is his 800 wickets in test cricket, the most of any player in the game.

Muthiah Muralidaran’s biopic is being made as a tribute to the Sri Lankan cricketer. The film was announced earlier, with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. But Vijay Sethupathi later came out of the project as per the opposition from his fans and other Indian film lovers.

Today, the film was re-announced with a new actor playing Muralidaran. The “Slumdog Millionaire” actor Madhur Mittal is now playing the role. The makers of “800” released a new motion poster today featuring Madhur Mittal and celebrating the birthday of the legend Muralidaran.

800 was shot in Sri Lanka, Chennai, Kochi, England, and Australia. The film will feature all the events of Muthiah Muralidaran’s life, from his childhood to his retirement from cricket. The film is produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures. Ghibran is the music director.