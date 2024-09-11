Mutilated body of infant found in Bodhan town

Nizamabad: The mutilated body of a 10-month-old baby boy was found near a bus stand in Bodhan town in the district.

According to reports, two days ago, a woman, said to be a beggar, left her son near the bus stand to relieve herself in an open space nearby. When she returned, the boy was nowhere to be found. She looked for the child everywhere and when she could not find him, she lodged a complaint with the police.

The police, who conducted an investigation, found the body parts of a child in the nearby area. It was found that the dogs had eaten the boy’s parts. The police gathered the body part of the infant and sent it to the government hospital for postmortem. The police said only after postmortem and DNA tests it would be known whether the body parts were of the boy or some other infant.