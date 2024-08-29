Supreme Court raps Telangana CM for remarks on bail to Kavitha

The apex court criticized Revanth Reddy for his comments, stating that such statements from a constitutional functionary were inappropriate and undermined the judiciary’s independence

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has taken strong exception to the recent remarks made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the bail granted to BRS MLC K Kavitha.

During a hearing, the Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice B.R. Gavai, expressed its displeasure over Reddy’s comments, which suggested a purported deal between the BJP and BRS to secure Kavitha’s bail. The court questioned whether it should pass orders in consultation with political parties, asserting that its decisions were made independently and based on constitutional duties.

Justice Gavai remarked: “Is this a kind of statement that should be made by a CM? Such statements might create apprehensions in the minds of people. However, we are not bothered by criticism of our orders. We do our duty according to our conscience and the oath taken under the Constitution.”

The controversy arose after Revanth Reddy publicly questioned the bail granted to Kavitha, comparing it to the prolonged detention of other political figures. “It is a fact that BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 LS polls. There is also talk that Kavitha got bail because of a deal between BRS and BJP,” he had said.