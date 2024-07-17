Mythri Movies to release ‘Viraaji’ on August 2

Producer Mahendra Nath Kundla said, “Our film ‘Viraaji’ recently received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 04:16 PM

Viraaji’, starring Varun Sandesh in the lead role, directed by Adyanth Harsha and produced by Mahendra Nath Kundla under the Maha Movies and M3 Media banners, has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Mythri Movies distribution company has decided to release the film worldwide on August 2.

Producer Mahendra Nath Kundla said, “Our film ‘Viraaji’ recently received a U/A certificate from the censor board. After watching the film, Mythri Movies distribution company is ready to release it worldwide through their banner on August 2.”

Sharing that the recently released teaser received an excellent response, Mahendra said, “This film will be a major success in Varun Sandesh’s career. It is a suspense thriller and Varun appears in a new avatar.”

The film also has Raghu Karumanchi, Pramodhini, Balagam Jayaram, Viva Raghav, Raviteja Nannimala, Kakinada Nani, Phani Acharya, Aparnadevi, Kushalini Poolap, Prasad Behra, and others in key roles.

While GV Ajay Kumar is the DoP, music is composed by Ebenezer Paul (Ebby) with Ram Thumu serving as the editor.