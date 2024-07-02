Varun Sandesh gears up for release of his next film ‘Viraaji’

Varun Sandesh's latest film 'Viraaji' is all set to release on August 2, 2024.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 2 July 2024, 09:16 PM

Varun Sandesh

Hyderabad: After the success of ‘Ninda’, Varun Sandesh is all set for release of his next film ‘Viraaji’, being directed by debutant Adhyanth Harsha. As a move to commence the promotions, the team has revealed the film’s title video in Prasad labs on Tuesday.

The film has completed shooting and is slated for release on August 2. The team is considering this one month to be crucial for film marketing and is planning the promotions accordingly.

Speaking with the media, Varun Sandesh said that he felt he could predict the plot of the film while Harsha was narrating the first half, only to be blown away by the second half of the story.

“I literally had goosebumps after Harsha narrated the second half and I immediately agreed to do this project. Unlike my other films, my character in Viraaji is unique, you all will definitely love it” says Varun Sandesh.

He further added, “I am very much excited about the film and mainly the first look which we are planning to release on July 10.You will all be amazed by the poster. It took an hour to get into the character every day.

”Producer Mahendra Nath Kondala requested the media to support their film and stated that he believes ‘Viraaji’ would do well at the box-office as they were satisfied with the film’s output.

Supporting actors Pramodini and Raghu Karumanchi showed their gratitude for being a part of the film. While expressing confidence about the out-turn they were also ready for the intense one month promotions, they said.