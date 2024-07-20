Varun Sandesh’s ‘Viraaji’ trailer promises to be blood-curdling

The 2-minute trailer promises a blend of action, emotions and suspense, while hinting at a twisty thriller with a dire past.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 20 July 2024, 05:04 PM

Hyderabad: Makers of Varun Sandesh-starrer ‘Viraaji’ released the trailer of the film on Thursday. Going by the trailer, the movie appears to be a dark psychological thriller.

The trailer begins with a voice-over revealing a mental asylum that was built on a hill outside a village in the 1970s. While the asylum is shown to be filled with patients in the past, it later appears to be abandoned and haunted as time passes, after the inmates are subjected to various experiments.

The makers use quick cuts to build tension without giving away the plot. The 2-minute trailer promises a blend of action, emotions and suspense, while hinting at a twisty thriller with a dire past.

Most parts of the trailer are seen to be inky to add suspense to the plot.

Ebenezer Paul’s background score adds to the suspense, intensifying the uncanny atmosphere. Varun Sandesh’s performance seems commendable, following his role in ‘Nindha.’

The film also stars Raghu Karumanchi, Pramodini and several well known actors.

‘Viraaji’ is directed by debutant Adhyanth Harsha and produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla. The film is set to release in cinemas on August 2.