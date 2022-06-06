Nadda urges BJP leaders to take Centre’s schemes to people

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

File Photo

Vijayawada: BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday gave a call to party workers to take to the people the measures implemented by the Centre to protect the nation.

Nadda who arrived here as part of his tour of Andhra Pradesh and took part in a conference of BJP Sakti Kendra Pramukhs, noted that there were over 46,000 polling booths in the state and the responsibility of taking the party booth wise to the people lay with the Sakti Kendra leaders.

It was important that booth committees were set up with BJP workers and it should be ensured that new members were roped in giving representation to all sections of the people, he stated.

Speaking on the Ayushman Bharat programme launched by the Centre, Nadda said it was being implemented by Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh in the name of `Arogyasri’. “It is not Jagan’s scheme ..it’s Narendra Modi’s,” he pointed out, and urged the party workers to create awareness among the public that medical assistance to the tune of Rs.5 lakh was being extended under the scheme. While Ayushman Bharat was valid anywhere in the country, Arogyasri was limited only to Andhra Pradesh, he pointed out.

The BJP president also said Rs.6,000 was being credited to the account of farmers through the PM Kisan programme.

The State BJP had released a book on Central schemes and programmes implemented in the country, he said and urged the Sakti Kendra Pramukhs to disseminate the information to the people.