Naga Chaitanya’s Custody movie teaser out tomorrow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Custody is the upcoming film of Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya, which marks the actor’s first bilingual film in Telugu and Tamil. Venkat Prabhu is the director of the film. Also, this is the first time Naga Chaitanya has been playing an intense cop role in full length. We have already witnessed a small glimpse of Custody for the New Year when the makers revealed the release date for the film, which is May 12. Now, it’s time for the Custody teaser.

Custody teaser is going to be released tomorrow, dated March 16 at 4:51 PM. The announcement of the teaser for Custody was made today with the release of a new poster in which Naga Chaitanya can be seen in an underwater operation.

Custody is interesting in many ways, with its huge cast, Naga Chaitanya‘s intense looks, Venkat Prabhu telling another cop story after Maanaadu’s success, etc.

The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screens. Krithi Shetty is the female lead. Aravind Swamy plays the antagonist. Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the film. Custody is going to be released on May 12 in theatres in Telugu and Tamil.