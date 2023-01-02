Day after New Year, Paytm trends on Twitter

Scores of users have taken to the platform to express their displeasure with the app’s ticket booking wing, Paytm Insider.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:58 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Looks like the mobile payment app Paytm has not had the best start to the New Year. The app has been trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter, but not for good reasons.

“Got scammed at a new year event hosted by reje events pondicherry, trusted #Paytm #paytminsider & booked the tickets & lost Rs 25000.Very pathetic & worst way to start this New year. Never expected such things would happen when booked through (sic),” wrote one user.

Apart from the New Year event tickets issue, an increasing number of users have complained about the help centre and customer support services, especially for the postpaid service.

“Whoever runs Paytm postpaid should be careful. Their customer care people also talk rudely and forcefully to pay the bill for the money that was not used and a lot of fraud is happening on this app,” wrote another user.

In addition to that, the app’s front page advertisement congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “taking the boldest decision in the financial history of Independent India”, which was published the day after he announced demonetisation has also resurfaced.

