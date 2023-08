Naga Chaitanya’s New Movie ‘NC23’ Begins In Srikakulam | Chandoo Mondeti | Geetha Arts

Chaitanya's next film, NC23, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti under the production of Geetha Arts, is based on true events from the lives of fishermen in Srikakulam.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:21 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: Chaitanya’s next film, NC23, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti under the production of Geetha Arts, is based on true events from the lives of fishermen in Srikakulam. Today, Naga Chaitanya and the film unit visited the villages to start the pre-production of the movie.

Watch: