Naga Shaurya’s ‘Palana Abbayi Palana Ammayi’ teaser out

Jointly produced by People Media Factory and Dasari Production, the film is geared up for a release on March 17.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:50 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: Director-actor Srinivas Avasarala is all geared up for his third directorial ‘Palana Abbayi Palana Ammayi’ (PAPA), starring Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair. This is Srinivas’s third film with Naga Shaurya, following ‘Oohalu Gusagusalade’ and ‘Jyo Achyutananda’. The teaser of the film was launched on Friday.

Sharing his experience on working with the film, Naga Shaurya said, “I am happy to get a good launch from Srinivas Avasarala back in those days, and now I have done 23 films. No one else can recreate the magic of Avasarala. And I can’t do a much better film than ‘PAPA’.” He concluded the speech by thanking the crew of the film.

Srinivas Avasarala, who also essays a key role in the film, revealed an interesting thing about ‘PAPA’. He remarked, “We planned to make the film in collaboration with inputs from the cast and crew. We tried to make it more conversational. Sound is recorded on sets and most of the lines are impromptu. Everyone on the stage is my collaborator. That makes ‘PAPA’ a first-of-its-kind film made with a collaborative effort in terms of scripting the film.”

Penned by Avasarala, ‘PAPA’ seems to revolve around the characters of Naga Shourya and Malavika and their beautiful love story. They can be seen in three stages of their lives and how their bonding strengthens over time. All this has Avasarala’s wacky touches with characters uttering funny lines.

Along with Naga Shaurya, Malvika Nair, and Srinivas Avasarala, the cast of the film includes Megha Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar, Abhishek Maharshi, Sri Vidya and others. The film’s music was composed by Kalyani Malik. Vivek Sagar composed one song (Kafeefi) for the film and Sunil Kumar Nama worked as the DOP.