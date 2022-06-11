Nail current affairs for exams fearlessly

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with the current affairs section better. Here are a few sample questions with explanation that can be asked in the upcoming public examinations.

Q. According to recent Judgment of Supreme Court, the recommendations of the GST council are….?

a. Binding on union or the states

b. Binding on states only, not union

c. Not binding on either the union or the states

d. Binding on union only, not the states

Ans: c

Explanation: The Supreme Court of India recently ruled that “The recommendations of the GST Council are not binding on either the union or the States. The Judgment was delivered in the case of union of India Anr. Vs Mohit Minerals Pvt Limited.

Q. A word known as ‘Green Jobs’ is in news in recent times, it is about what?

a. Jobs, where green dress is used

b. Jobs, that have positive impact on the planet

c. Jobs, exclusively for the forest areas

d. None

Ans. b

Explanation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on Environment Day, used a word known as Green Jobs. These are the jobs refer to a class of jobs that directly have a positive impact on the planet, and contribute to the overall environmental welfare.

Q. Ex SAMPRITI-X is a military exercise between India and…?

a. Nepal

b. Bhutan

c. Bangladesh

d. Indonesia

Ans. c

Explanation: A joint military training exercise named ‘Ex SAMPRITI-X’ between India and Bangladesh was started on June 5 at Jessore military station in Bangladesh. The exercise ‘Ex SAMPRITI-X’ will be held till June 16 as part of bilateral defence cooperation

Q. According to recent notification of UIDAI, Masked Aadhaar means…?

a. Veiling first 8 digits of the twelve-digit ID with XXXX characters

b. Veiling the photo of the concerned person

c. Veiling the photo and also the number

d. Except state, private parties should not ask Aadhaar

Ans. a

Explanation: ‘Masked Aadhaar’ veils the first eight digits of the twelve-digit ID with ‘XXXX’ characters. UIDAI notice had suggested holders use a masked Aadhaar card instead of the conventional photocopy.

Q. In which of the following state, India’s first liquid nano urea plant has been launched?

a. Maharashtra

b. Nagaland

c. Manipur

d. Gujarat

Ans. d



Explanation: The country’s first liquid nano urea plant has been launched at Kalol in Gujarat. It is essentially urea in the form of a nano particle. It is sprayed directly on the leaves and gets absorbed by the plant.

To be continued..

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .