TS BIE to release intermediate hall tickets on Monday

The Board is making elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the exams from February 28 to March 19.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 February 2024, 10:11 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) will release the hall tickets for the intermediate public examinations on its website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ on Monday.

This year, 9.8 lakh intermediate students are expected to sit for the exams, which will be conducted in 1,521 centres in the State.