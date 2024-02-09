Class X pre-final exams to begin from March 1

The exams begin with the first language and conclude with the social studies subject.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:33 PM

Hyderabad: The pre-final examinations for the Class X students for the academic year 2023-24 will be conducted from March 1 to 11.

Since the intermediate public examinations are commencing February 28, the pre-final examination for Class X will be held in the afternoon session i.e., 1.45 pm to 4.45 pm.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, a wing of the School Education department, directed district educational officers to issue necessary instructions to schools for conducting the pre-final exams for Class X students as per the time-table circulated to them.