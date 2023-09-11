Nails found inside tablet in Meghalaya, authorities begin probe

The incident had taken place on Saturday when the mother discovered two nails inside two of the 10 amoxicillin tablets prescribed by doctors at the PHC, they said.

Shillong: In a bizarre case, a woman in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district has alleged that she found nails inside antibiotic tablets prescribed by doctors at Pomlum PHC for her 12-year-old daughter prompting the authorities to launch a probe into the matter, officials said on Monday.

The mother, who did not disclose her name, told a local news channel here that two nails were found inside a strip containing 10 tablets the health centre had given to her daughter.

She had lodged a complaint with the PHC officials urging the authorities to take action against anyone involved in such a grave misconduct.

Upon hearing the news, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh constituted a medical team headed by senior specialists and an inspector of drugs from the department which rushed to the PHC for verification and investigation.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the nail that was supposedly inside the capsule was actually bigger than the capsule itself,” Lyngdoh told PTI. She said this in itself raises doubts about the genuineness of the complaint.

According to the minister, the capsules in other facilities were also checked if there was any similar complaint but there was none.

