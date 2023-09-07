Sister State partnership between Telangana, Meghalaya on discussion

Conrad K Sangma who arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday, had visited the T-Hub to discuss collaboration to foster an innovation start-up ecosystems in Meghalaya. He also called on Minister KT Rama Rao at the latter's camp office in Pragathi Bhavan earlier on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:25 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday. During their meeting that lasted for about half-an-hour, they are learnt to have discussed about various issues including national politics as well as development activities in Telangana.

Upon his arrival, Sangma was accorded a cordial welcome by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan. He attended a high-tea hosted by the latter, following which the duo held discussions. Later, Chandrashekhar Rao felicitated the Meghalaya Chief Minister with a shawl and a memento, before bidding him farewell.

In a social media post, Conrad Sangma thanked the Chief Minister for the hospitality and said they discussed about Sister State partnership between Telangana and Meghalaya. “Telangana is one of the leading States in the country and we hope that the partnership brings a breakthrough in grassroot, entrepreneurship and IT development of Meghalaya, making the partnership a wholesome model of how small states and big states can be a part of each other’s growth story. Look forward to positive outcomes,” he tweeted.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, S Madhusudana Chari, MLA Rohit Reddy, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and others were present.

