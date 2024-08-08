Naini Coal Block: Odisha Govt hands over 140 hectares to Singareni in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 08:22 PM

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said the Odisha government had handed over 140 hectares of forest land out of the total 643 hectares of reserve forest land allotted to the company to take up mining in the Naini coal block located in Chhendipada, Angul district.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Balram, who visited Bhuvaneshwar to attend the coal companies meeting on Wednesday, asked Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja to provide full cooperation in the process of enumeration and removal of trees so that coal production could be taken up in the Naini coal block.

Ahuja responded positively and assured that the tree counting process would be taken up within 10 days.

During the meeting with the CMDs of Singareni, Mahanadi Coalfields and NLC India Limited, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured that his government would provide all kind of support to take up coal projects, including Naini coal block.