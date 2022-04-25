Nalgonda: 5,000 gunny bags set fire by unidentified persons at paddy procurement centre

Published Date - 06:28 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Gunny bags set afire by unidentified persons at IKP paddy procurement centre of Munukuntla of Kattangur mandal in Nalgonda district.

Nalgonda: About 5,000 gunny bags worth Rs 2 lakhs were set on fire by unidentified persons at IKP paddy procurement center of Munukuntla of Kattangur mandal in the district on Sunday night.

An SHG was running IKP paddy procurement centre at Munukuntla village for last few years and it was also tagged. But recently, a PACS paddy procurement centre was inaugurated next to IKP centre at the village. The staff of IKP centre registered their protest opposing the setting up PACS paddy procurement centre at the time of its opening.

On Monday morning, 5,000 gunny bags of IKP centre were found reduced to ashes. But, gunny bags dumped at PACS paddy procurement centre not touched by the unidentified persons. According to an officer, who wished not to disclose his name, the state government has permitted only one paddy procurement centre at each village and second procurement centre should not be setup with the limit of five kilometers radius. But, second paddy procurement centre was set up at Munukuntla in violation of the rules.

Kattangur Tasildar Deshya Naik visited the procurement centre and inquired about the incident. Responding to the incident, Additional district collector Vanamala Chandrashekhar instructed the officials to file a case on the incident and take stringent action against those who were responsible for it.

