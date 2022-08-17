Nalgonda: Arrangements in place for BJP public meeting at Munugode

Published Date - 09:10 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Nalgonda: Arrangements for public meeting attended by union Home Minister Amit Shah at Munugode on August 21 were on full swing.

The BJP leaders making the arrangements for the public meeting in 20 acres on Chandur road at Munugode. By paying Rs 30,000 per acre to the farmers, they have taken up ground levelling work in 30 acres in which cotton crop was taken up.

The party leaders were also taking the mobilisation of public to the meeting as a prestigious issuev as it was planned on the next day of Praja deevena sabha of TRS. They were working with a target to mobilize two lakh people to the public meeting.

Munugode former MLA Rajagopal Reddy would join the BJP at the public meeting.