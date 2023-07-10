Nalgonda Collector asks officials to complete Haritha Haram works

Plantation of saplings would be taken up immediately after the monsoon rains, said Nalgonda Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Collector instructs officials to complete works for planting saplings.

Nalgonda: District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Monday instructed officials to take measures for achieving the target set for planting of saplings under the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme.

Inspecting the works for planting saplings at Yellareddygudem in the district, he said plantation of saplings would be taken up immediately after the monsoon rains. He instructed officials to complete digging of pits for planting of saplings at the selected sites in the district. At the same time, avenue plantation and multi-layer plantation should be taken up, he added.

Also Read Telangana evolves as India’s food processing hub