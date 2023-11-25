Differently abled show gratitude to BRS

More than 1,000 differently abled persons came on tricycles and tri-motorcycles to attend a meeting held by their association in Suryapet to support BRS candidate and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy in the elections.

By Srinivas P. Updated On - 06:27 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Suryapet: Differently abled persons are voluntarily coming forward to support the BRS in the elections to show their gratitude for helping them lead a respectful life due to the hike in pensions for the differently abled by the K Chandrashekhar Rao government.

Though there were physical challenges, some of the differently abled were seen dancing to the BRS songs during the meeting.

One of the participants, Gudese Satyanarayana from Undrugonda said his life had slipped into misery after he lost a leg in an accident in 2007. Before the accident, he worked as a head load worker. The pension for differently abled persons then was Rs.200 per month only, which would not suffice for anything.

Pointing out that their pension was hiked twice by the BRS government, taking into Rs.4,016 per month, Satyanarayana said he did not have to depend on anyone else for his expenditure or food anymore.

Sampangi Swaroopa from Durajpally, who lost a leg and a hand in a road accident about 15 years ago, said she had applied for the pension in 2009, but it was not sanctioned to her due to the saturation mode adopted by then the Congress government. She was sanctioned the pension by the BRS government after the formation of Telangana state, she added.

“ When I remember the days when I was struggling to have Rs.100 before the pension was sanctioned, even now I get tears in my eyes. Hiking the pension for people like us to Rs.4,016 per month by the BRS government can never been seen as a small help. It has helped change lives of people like me,” she said.

Sagarapu Bhaskar from Modupuram said he was getting the pension for the differently abled ever since it was Rs.70 per month. It did not cross Rs.200 per month in the earlier Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The same had now reached Rs.4,016 per month, he said, adding that he was happy that the BRS would further hike the pension to Rs.6,016 per month after December 3.