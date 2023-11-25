Telangana: BC Dal chief urge BC communities to support BRS in Nov 30 polls

Hyderabad: BC Dal National President Dundra Kumaraswamy on Saturday called upon people belonging to the Backward Classes communities in Telangana to extend their support to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the November 30 elections to the State assembly.

Kumaraswamy’s call comes amidst a growing consensus among BC intellectuals, students, and caste groups in Telangana to stand firmly behind the BRS party. He urged the BC community to recognize that their interests were best served by aligning themselves with BRS that demonstrate genuine concern for their well-being. “The development of Telangana was only possible through BRS,”he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress and the BJP for neglecting BCs, Kumaraswamy said the BC communities had been consistently marginalized and neglected by these parties. “Both the Congress and the BJP have a history of making false promises to the BC communities during elections and abandoning them once the polls are over,”he alleged.

Commenting on the BJP’s announcement that it would make a BC Chief Minister if voted to power in Telangana, Kumaraswamy said making a BC Chief Minister was just an election gimmick. “BJP is shying away from conducting Caste Census and creating a separate ministry for BCs and now just to get the votes of the community it is just fooling the people,”he alleged.

Kumaraswamy denounced the Congress’s failure to conduct a Caste Census despite being in power at the Centre for decades. He accused the Congress of neglecting the welfare of BCs, despite their significant representation in the party.

Kumaraswamy lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s unwavering commitment to the advancement of Backward Classes and urged the BC communities in Telangana to extend support to BRS Party in the upcoming polls to ensure a brighter future and development of Backward Classes.