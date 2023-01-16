Nalgonda: DHF calls restoration of Kakatiya era Pachchala Someswaralayam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Members of Deccan Heritage Foundation (DHF) visiting ancient Pachala Someshwaralayam at Pangal in Nalgonda district on Monday

Nalgonda: Deccan Heritage Foundation (DHF) Co-Founder Helen Philon on Monday underlined the need for restoration of the Kakatiya era Pachchala Someswaralayam at Panagal.

A nine-member team of DHF headed by Helen Philon visited Pachchala Someswaralayam on Monday. Philon said they were awestruck at the beauty of the Pachchala Someswaralayam and its amazing art and architecture. The temple was built of greenish basalt stone hence called as Pachchala Someswaralayam. There was a need for restoring the lost glory of the temple, Philon said.

Archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation Dr. E Sivanagireddy explained to the team the history of the Cholas of Kandur, who started ruling from Pangal as independent rulers. He said the uniqueness of the temple lies in its intricately carved sculptures of animals, creepers, geometrical patterns and divine figures in the basement, walls, niches, door frames, pillars and ceilings depicting the scenes from Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagavat Gita.