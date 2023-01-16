One-week programme on ‘Telemedicine for Rural Healthcare’ at NIT-Warangal

The aim of the programme is to encourage startups and entrepreneurs for self-employment in rural areas in the medical services field

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao addressing the participants ‘Telemedicine for Rural Healthcare’at NITW on Monday.

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, is conducting a one-week advanced management development programme on “Telemedicine for Rural Healthcare” from Monday to January 21 with the financial support of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. As many as 25 candidates were shortlisted to attend the programme.

The aim of the programme is to encourage startups and entrepreneurs for self-employment in rural areas in the medical services field. The participants like doctors, biomedical engineers, research scholars are expected to use this knowledge in their professional life and to serve the health needs of rural people using telemedicine technology and gadgets to get the medical data of villagers.

Also Read NIT-Warangal invites applications for 100 faculty positions

President, Apollo Telemedicine Network Foundation, Prof K Ganapathy virtually delivered a keynote address on the role and future of telemedicine technology in India. Superintendent of MGM hospital Prof V Chandrasekhar was the guest of honor, and he spoke on the tele-health guidelines and implementation at Warangal.

Director General, National Institute of MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises), Hyderabad Dr Glory Swarupa, Director NIT, Warangal, Prof NV Ramana Rao, spoke on the importance of telemedicine in the present situation of poor availability of doctors in rural and backward villages.

16 speakers for six days are covering various topics under Telemedicine technology for rural health care like, Telehealth services, telemedicine technologies using Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, cloud computing and machine learning, Digital health services, Identification of diseases like Heart attacks, nervous system, medical data analytics, various state and central government schemes of startups and entrepreneurs.