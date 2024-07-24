Fire officer ends life in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 07:38 PM

Representational Image

Nalgonda: An assistant fire officer of Nalgonda, Ketarapu Raju, who was posted at Nalgonda on Monday ended his life allegedly consuming weedicide at his residence. Police said Raju, 36, who was transferred from Shadnagar to Nalgonda died by suicide hours after giving his joining report in the department.

He reportedly had an altercation with his wife after reaching home following which he had consumed the weedicide at Green City Colony in Nalgonda Municipality. Police registered a case and started investigation.