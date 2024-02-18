Nalgonda: Electrocution mishaps of farmers, cattle on the rise

Live electric wires hanging low have become a threat to tractors and harvesters in the fields as well, prohibiting their use.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 18 February 2024, 08:50 PM

Nalgonda: Electrocution casualties are apparently on the rise in erstwhile Nalgonda due to lack of safety measures at transformers and electric poles.

A majority of the victims were farmers and their cattle with the official machinery not as proactive as they should be after the multiple deaths reported from near transformers at agricultural fields. Live electricity lines passing at a height of just eight feet have been posing a threat to farmers, who go to agricultural fields in the night.

Though farmers have repeatedly complained to officials, nothing much has been done. Live electric wires hanging low have become a threat to tractors and harvesters in the fields as well, prohibiting their use.

Also Read Nalgonda youth lands three Telangana State government jobs

According to official figures, 15 persons electrocuted in Yadadri-Bhongir district in 2023-24 while 18 cattle were also killed during the period. In Nalgonda district, 21 persons, mostly farmers, were electrocuted, while 32 cattle died of electric shock during the period. About 18 persons died of electric shock and loss of the cattle was 27 during the period in Suryapet.

Families of electrocution victims are also in a financial crisis after losing their breadwinners. As per rules, in case it is proved that there is a fault of the official machinery that resulted in the mishap, victims have to be paid compensation. However, proving the fault of the electricity department is not an easy task for the families.

According to figures, even 20 percent of the families of victims have not got the compensation from the department. The electricity department should pay Rs.4 lakh ex-gratia to families of victim while Rs 7,000 per a cattle should be paid in case of death due to electrocution of cattle. There too, the department’s negligence has to be proved.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Divisional Engineer Srinivas said they were taking up safety measures including fencing to transformers. In some incidents, negligence of the people were also reasons for electrocution, he said.