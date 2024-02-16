Nalgonda youth lands three Telangana State government jobs

While Ajay received anoffer letter for the post of police constable in IT and communications department at Hyderabad's LB Stadium on Wednesday, he received the other two offer letters the following day on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 07:06 PM

Ravirala Ajay Chandra

Nalgonda/Hyderabad: In a rare feat, a youth from Nalgonda district landed three different government jobs in the span of two days. Ravirala Ajay Chandra of Miryalaguda town got selected for three posts, one as a police constable and the other two for posts of librarian.

Speaking with Telangana Today, Ajay said that he chooses to take up the job of a librarian in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Ajay completed his B Tech in computer science from Nalla Malla Reddy Engineering College and did his Master in Library Science from Osmania University in Hyderabad.

Elated over his selection, he said that his education on the Osmania University campus has helped him crack the three jobs.