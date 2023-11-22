Nalgonda: Ensure peaceful atmosphere for fair polling, officials told

Special Observer of Election Commissioner of India(ECI) Deepak Mishra directed the police officials not to give any scope for the arising of law and order on the day of polling

Special Observer of Election Commissioner of India(ECI) Deepak Mishra was speaking at a meeting of nodal officers and police officers at Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Nalgonda: Special Observer of Election Commissioner of India(ECI) Deepak Mishra on Wednesday asked the officials of different departments to work in coordination and impartially to ensure free and fair elections in the district.

Speaking at the meeting of nodal officers and police officers held in the meeting hall of the district collectorate here, he said that there was a need to take measures to conduct the elections, particularly polling in a peaceful atmosphere. The officials should carry out their election duties impartially. He directed the police officials not to give any scope for the arising of law and order on the day of polling. He opined that 72 hours before the polling on December 30 was crucial in electioneering. He instructed the police to act sternly on those who would create law and order.

He asked the police to complete the mapping of all polling stations for strict surveillance and impose 144 sections on the day of polling. CC Cameras should be fixed to the vehicles, which would carry EVMs to counting centers from distribution centers after polling and these vehicles should not be stopped any place until reaching the counting centers, he made it clear.

District Elections Officer and District Collector R V Karnan informed that voter information slips have been distributed to 91.64 percent electors in the district. The voters, who did not receive voter slips, can contact Booth Level Officers(BLOs) to receive their slips. Polling station locations can be found by the voters through electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao said that Quick Response Teams, Striking Forces and Special Striking Forces would be deployed at the strategic places on the day of elections. Pool proof security would be arranged to the strong rooms where the EVMs would be kept after the polling, she added.