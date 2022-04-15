Nalgonda: Inter-State burglary gang busted, 9 nabbed

Published Date - 10:41 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Superintedent of Police Rema Rajeshwari was shwoing the arrest of nine members inter state criminals gand at a media congerence in nalgonda on Friday.

Nalgonda: Nakrekal police on Friday arrested nine members of an inter-State gang, which was involved in thefts and ganja transportation, and seized Rs 24 kg of cannabis and Rs 1.3 lakh cash from their possession.

The arrested gang members were Nayeem Khan (45), Taher (40), Khasim Khan (29), Sameer Ahamed (21), Shail Malik (27), Moha Shakeer (27), Mohad Shameem (52), Mohad Nazeem (25) and Mohad Jafer (20) from Uttar Pradesh. The gang members came to the State to commit property offences during the summer season. During the vehicle checkup at the by-pass road, Nakrekal police apprehended two vehicles and arrested the gang members.

Presenting the arrested before the media, the Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari said that the gang members also committed an offence at Nakrekal and stole silver ornaments by breaking into a jewellery shop. During the interrogation, they confessed to their offences including theft of gold and silver ornaments in a jewellery shop at Gajwel of Siddipet district. The gang members also purchased cannabis from a person at Bhadrachalam to sell it in Uttar Pradesh at a higher price.

The modus operandi of the gang was that the gang members would move in the towns and villages projecting as mixies selling persons and identify the houses for thefts and also the areas for chain snatchings. She said that efforts are going on to arrest absconding persons Fouji (26), Nazam (24), Dada (26) and Jamal from Uttar Pradesh. Fouji, who was removed from the army for some reason, was organising the gangs and sending them to commit property offences.

Stating that the police were making efforts to turn Nalgonda into a ganja-free district, she said that the district police have been conducting a special drive to prevent the smuggling of banned gutkha, pan masala and ganja.

