Noted DJ held in connection with drug case in Hyderabad

Senior officials from TGNAB have urged general public to keep away from drug suppliers because they are under police watch.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 June 2024, 04:04 PM

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police along with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) have caught a noted Disco Jockey in connection with a drug case, officials on Monday said.

Based on intelligence, investigators were discreetly following the movements of DJ. He was frequently visiting pubs in Madhapur and Gachibowli after consuming drugs. A watch was also kept on the people who he was meeting.

Based on the ground intelligence, they called 16 persons who have been associated with drugs and visiting pubs. They were tested for drug consumption and two persons including the DJ tested positive for Cocaine and Cannabis consumption. They were taken into custody and case was registered against them in Madhapur.

Senior officials from TGNAB have urged general public to keep away from drug suppliers because they are under police watch. “We are also working hard to fight drug menace in top educational institutions and schools,” TGNAB officials said.

Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs) in schools and colleges should give information to the local police or TGANB in case of suspicion. They should employ retired police officers in case they are not able to collect information.

TGNAB appeals to the public to report any information of drugs to TGANB Control Room No. 87126 71111.