Nalgonda: People living in low lying areas shifted to temporary shelters

Collector said there were chances of Mula thanda in Neredugumma mandal and Singya thanda and Pilya thanda in Kondamallepally mandal being inundated by floods due to heavy rains

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Nalgonda: Following instructions from District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, officials on Sunday shifted people living in Mula thanda in Neredugumma mandal and Singya thanda and Pilya thanda in Kondamallepally mandal to temporary shelters set up at mandal headquarters by TSRTC buses.

The District Collector inspected Pendlipaka reservoir and interacted with the people of Mula thanda and Pervala villages. He instructed the officials to shift the people living in low-lying areas of the catchment area of Pendlipaka reservoir to temporary shelters and provide food and other facilities to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said there were chances of Mula thanda in Neredugumma mandal and Singya thanda and Pilya thanda in Kondamallepally mandal being inundated by floods due to heavy rains. The people of these villages should immediately shift to temporary shelters, he instructed the officials, and asked them to be on the alert.

He also instructed the engineers to take measures to divert water in the reservoir to other channels to avoid breaching of the bund, if it receives heavy floods.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Veerabrahma Chary, Chief Engineer of AMRP Narsimha and officials of irrigation department were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .