Nalgonda: Three persons arrested by police in murder case

Nalgonda: Kethepally police on Thursday arrested three persons in the case of murder of a person at Ippalagudem in the district.
A person Vantala Saidulu was found murdered at Illapagudem of Kethepally mandal on February 3.
The arrested persons in the case were Modhala Sravan Kumar(28) from Ippalagudem, his brother-in-laws Bandari Venkateshwarlu(27) and Bandari Sai(22) from Kudakuda.
Inspector of Police S Raghava Rao informed that Sravan hatched a plan to kill Saidulu doubting that he had an extramarital relation with his wife and took the help of his two brother-in-laws. They attacked Saidulu with broken beer bottles when the victim went to his agricultural fields.