NIA raids journalist N Venugopal’s residence in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 08:29 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at a few locations in Hyderabad including the house of journalist N Venugopal, at Himayatnagar.

The NIA teams visited the house of Venugopal, the editor of Veekshanam magazine who is son-in-law of Varavara Rao in early hours of the day. The team also conducted search at the house of Ravi Sharma, at LB Nagar.

The officials seized some documents and mobile phones from the houses and left in the afternoon. A notice was served on Ravi Sharma asking him to appear before the NIA for investigation on February 10.

The search on Venugopal’s house is reportedly in connection with the arrest Sanjoy Deepak Rao, leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) who was arrested by the Cyberabad police last year in September.

Similar raids were conducted in other States by the NIA on Thursday.