Nalgonda Town-I police registers case against Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:21 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Nalgonda: Nalgonda Town-I police have registered a case against Bhongir MP and Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy under Sections of 506 IPC for threatening the son of Congress leader Dr Cheruku Sudhakar.

After receiving complaint from Sudhakar’s son Dr Cheruku Suhas, the Nalgonda town-I police filed the case against the Bhongir MP. Suhas has attached the call recording as proof of Venkat Reddy threatening him over phone that his followers would kill his father and demolish his hospital in Nalgonda.

