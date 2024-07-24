NALSAR to get another campus in Hyderabad soon

The university’s campus is likely to come up at the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (PSTU) in Nampally.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 July 2024, 10:39 PM

Hyderabad: To enhance its academic reach, besides catering to the growing demand for legal education, the NALSAR University of Law has drawn plans to set up another campus in the city, in addition to the existing one at Justice City in Shamirpet.

The university’s campus is likely to come up at the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (PSTU) in Nampally. NALSAR Vice Chancellor Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao and other varsity officials visited PSTU, which recently shifted to its new campus in Bachupally. The visiting team was shown the space available on the second floor of the university’s administrative building.

NALSAR’s new city campus, which is likely to commence from the next academic year i.e., 2025-26, proposes to introduce a three-year LLB degree programme that has received BCI approval for 60 seats. The admissions to the new non-residential programme will be either based on the in-house national-level entrance test or the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

“It is a long-pending proposal for another city campus so that the university will be available to more people seeking law education. There is a plan to launch a three-year LLB programme at the proposed new campus from next year. Necessary infrastructure needs to be developed in the allotted space in the Telugu University campus and faculty needs to be recruited,” Vice Chancellor Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao told ‘Telangana Today’.

The NALSAR administration has also drawn up plans to shift its Centre for Distance and Online Learning to the upcoming city campus. This is being planned to reach out to a much larger section of the population seeking legal education. It also plans to launch several new law degree and diploma courses via the centre. “We will also organise training sessions for lawyers in the new campus,” he added.