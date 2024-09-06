Nandamuri Mokshagna is all set for his debut into Telugu Film Industry

| Nandamuri Mokshagna Is All Set For His Debut Into Tfi

6 September 2024

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son, Mokshagna Teja, is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry. Prashanth Varma, the young sensation and director of “The Hanuman”, has taken on the responsibility of launching Mokshagna as a hero.

On the occasion of Mokshagna’s birthday, the makers released the poster of his debut film, though the title is yet to be announced. The poster features a stylish Mokshagna in a casual look, standing in what appears to be a foreign location, possibly during springtime. He is dressed in a black hoodie, white t-shirt, and blue jeans, paired with white sneakers, giving off a trendy boy-next-door vibe. There also seem to be romantic elements in his character, adding to the excitement.

Prashanth Varma, known for his storytelling, has created a buzz around the project, and fans are eager to see what he will bring to the table this time.

The film is being produced by Tejaswini Nandamuri, Balakrishna’s younger daughter. Fans of Balakrishna are already thrilled about Mokshagna’s grand entry into the industry, hoping he will continue his father’s legacy successfully.

With this much anticipation, all eyes are on Mokshagna’s debut, and it will be interesting to see how Prashanth Varma crafts his first cinematic outing.

More details about the film are awaited.