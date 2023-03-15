Nani performs “Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan” in a college in Bangalore

The students of Nagarjuna College of Engineering and Technology performed a special dance for the song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan, and Nani too joined the group to add a few mass dance moves.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:04 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: Nani is participating vigorously in the promotions for his upcoming film, Dasara, which is set to be released on March 30. There are very high expectations around the film since it is Nani’s first pan-Indian release, and also because the natural star has adopted raw and rustic looks for the first time in his career. After launching the trailer grandly in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, yesterday, Nani now moves to Bangalore for the promotions for Dasaara.

Nani, along with his Dasara team, visited the Nagarjuna College of Engineering and Technology today in Bangalore. Nani gets a grand welcome from the management and the students of the college. The students performed a special dance for the song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan, and Nani too joined the group to add a few mass dance moves. Dheekshith Shetty, who played Nani’s best friend in the film, also participated in the promotions along with the natural star. Dasara’s trailer has a very good response in Kannada too, and this will surely help the film get good openings in Karnataka.

Dasara is going to be released in multiple languages in theatres on March 30. The film is written and directed by Srikanth Odela. SLV Cinemas produced the film. Going by the trailer, Dasara looks like a proper revenge drama where good wins over evil. But who knows what Srikanth Odela has surprisingly in store for the audience in his story?

https://twitter.com/UrsVamsiShekar

/status/1635938482010099714/photo/1