Nani sets his career’s biggest opening with Dasara in the US

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:31 AM, Fri - 31 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Nani’s Dasara was released in theatres yesterday, as we all know. This is the highest-budget film in the natural star’s career. Also, Dasara marks Nani’s first pan-Indian film. However, the film opened to a massive response yesterday. The film was released in India with blockbuster talk from the US premieres already. Even the Indian audience’s response was the same later. The US audience loved Dasara very much, and it resulted in huge box office openings.

Dasara was released in the US by Prathyangira Cinemas. The film crossed the half-million-dollar mark just from the premiere itself. After the completion of day 1, Dasara’s US box office collections are currently at 850 thousand dollars. It is going to be a cakewalk for the film to hit the 1 million-dollar mark by Friday itself. The weekend is going to add much to Dasara’s box office.

Dasara has already marked the career highest opening film for Nani in the US. The same is expected to happen with the gross worldwide. Also, the box office analysts and the film critics predict that Dasara is going to be the first 100-crore film in Nani’s career.

Dasara has great raw emotions that will connect to all sections of the audience. Nani delivered his career-best performance as Dharani in Dasara, and he is just incredible. The credit goes to Srikanth Odela, and the young director is here to stay in Tollywood for a very long time. Let us wait and see what wonders Dasara is going to make this weekend.