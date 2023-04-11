Nani’s Dasara hits 2 million dollar mark at US box office

Prathyangira Cinemas, the US distributors of Nani's Dasara, officially announced this morning that the film has hit the 2 million dollars mark.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:42 AM, Tue - 11 April 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Nani has registered his career’s biggest blockbuster with Dasara, as we all know. The film has collected more than 100 crores in gross at the box office worldwide in just 7 days. The Telugu audience were mesmerised by Nani’s intense performance, and the Dasara has shaken both the Telugu states. Even the US box office was shaken by Dasara’s impact.

Dasara has crossed the 1 million dollar mark at the US box office in just 3 days, as we all know. The film opened to Nani’s highest US premiere numbers. We also know that Nani is the second hero to have the most 1 million dollar movies at the US box office, next to Mahesh Babu. That’s the craze the natural star has among US Telugu movie lovers.

However, that love has continued a bit further now to register Nani’s first 2 million dollar movie at the US box office. Prathyangira Cinemas, the US distributors of Nani’s Dasara, officially announced this morning that the film has hit the 2 million dollars mark. Dasara achieved this feat in just 11 days.

Dasara can also go a bit further this week as Ravanasura and Meter did not impress the audience much last Friday. So Dasara has no big competition at the US box office until Samantha’s Shaakuntalam releases. Finally, Nani has a grand welcome to the 2 million USD club with Dasara.