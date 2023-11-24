Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ trailer portrays emotional story, soulful music; watch here

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Hi Nanna, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, is scheduled for release on December 7 in theaters across various languages. The film, written and directed by Shouryuv and produced by Vyra Entertainments, revolves around the bond between a father and daughter, as portrayed in the promotional material. Today, the filmmakers unveiled the trailer at RK Cineplex in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The trailer focuses on Viraj, the father, narrating stories to his daughter. The child eagerly anticipates a particular story about her mother, a tale her father has avoided due to a troubled past. Director Shouryuv adeptly highlights the daughter’s quest for knowledge about her mother and the father’s struggle to conceal the truth. Baby Kiara delivers an outstanding performance as Nani’s daughter, while Nani excels in his customary emotional role.

The trailer suggests that Yashna, portrayed by Mrunal Thakur, is only a figment of the daughter’s imagination as Nani’s love interest. It hints at a troubled past through a cameo by Sruthi Haasan. Mrunal, in the role of Yashna, exudes beauty akin to Sita.

While the trailer may not be exceptional at capturing attention, it succeeds in captivating hearts with soulful music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and profound emotions penned by Shouryuv. The trailer emanates a cool vibe, complemented by elegant visuals from Sanu John.

The essence of Hi Nanna is palpable in the ending shot of the trailer, as the daughter engages with her father’s painful past. Whether Hi Nanna proves to be a refreshing film will be determined on December 7, when it hits the big screens.

