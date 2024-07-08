Narayana Educational Institutions hires 180 trainees from IITs and NITs

As a part of completion of hiring process, an orientation program titled ‘Narayana's Navatharam’ was recently organised.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 11:31 PM

Hyderabad: Narayana Educational Institutions on Monday announced successful conclusion of their Campus Hiring Program, recruiting approximately 180 trainee faculties from multiple IITs and NITs across India who hold degrees in B. Tech, M. Tech, and M. Sc, specializing in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

On the occasion, Puneet Kothapa, MD and CEO, congratulated all trainees and highlighted the organization’s growth journey from a single branch to around 800 branches.

Dr. P. Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, said, ” By selecting top talent from IITs and NITs, we are investing in the future of education, ensuring our students receive the highest quality of instruction and mentorship.”

P. Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, added, “We are proud of the talented individuals who have joined us through this program and their dedication and enthusiasm are truly inspiring.”

The event also featured contributions from Ashish Arora, Chief Academic Officer – Coaching Centers Jaipur, Prameela, Chief Academic Head, Ramesh, AVP – HR, Vedavathi, and Suman, Senior Maths Faculty.