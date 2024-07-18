Narayana Group launches its podcast ‘Guidecast’

The first season of the podcast will focus on mental well-being, offering guidance and support to help students navigate the challenges they face.

18 July 2024

Hyderabad: In a unique initiative, Narayana Educational Institutions on Thursday announced the launch of their podcast titled Guidecast, which will offer insights on multiple topics such as physical and mental well-being of students and aims to help parents strengthen their relationship with children. Expert speakers will address these topics, emphasising their importance and providing valuable insights.

The first season of the podcast will focus on mental well-being, offering guidance and support to help students navigate the challenges they face. Through Guidecast, Narayana aims at providing insightful discussions, expert advice, and inspiring stories to assist parents in navigating their child’s journey with confidence and clarity, a press release said.

Dr. P. Sindhura, Director, Narayana Educational Institutions,said “At Narayana, we believe that a child’s mental health is as important as their academic performance. Guidecast is our way of ensuring that every student has the support they need to succeed both academically and personally.”

“The podcast will address a range of topics, with the first season focusing on mental well-being. It will cover subjects such as building relationships, emotional support, adolescence, academics, dependency, anxiety, stress, and emotions, which will be covered in multiple episodes starting July 2024,” said P. Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions.