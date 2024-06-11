Ranks galore for Narayana in JEE Advanced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: Narayanites across the country delivered a trailblazing performance in JEE Advanced 2024 results and secured All India Ranks (AIR) 3, 6, 11, 12, 16, 17 & 20 in open category.

Narayanites have secured All India Rank 1 in six categories while also clinching the first rank in South India. Sandesh Bhogalapalli from Telangana secured AIR 3, clinching the first rank in South India, Rajdeep Mishra from Rajasthan achieved AIR 6, Balaaditya from Andhra Pradesh clinched AIR 11 while Raghav Sharma from Rajasthan obtained AIR 12.

Bismit Sahoo from Odisha secured AIR 16, while Aryan Prakash from Maharashtra secured AIR 17 and Amogh Agrawal from Karnataka secured AIR 20. The six first rankers include M Balaaditya (OBC), Sumukh M G (ST), Raghav Sharma (Gen-EWS), Shree Charan Ch (PWD), Bibaswan Biswas (SC) and Gunda Joshmitha (Gen-EWSPWD).

Dr P Sindhura, director of Narayana Educational Institutions, said, “Narayana’s approach empowers students with conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, and ensures continuous improvement through evaluation and feedback.” P Sharani, director of Narayana, attributed this remarkable achievement to the collective efforts of students, parents, and teachers and said, “With our in-house learning application nLearn, teachers were able to track students’ progress in realtime and assist them as per their requirements.”