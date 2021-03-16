Narayana Group students excel in UIEO

A student from Narayana Group, Shlok Gupta has secured all India first rank in his class and 25% of the top 100 ranks of the exam were also secured by the students from the noted educational institutions

Hyderabad: Students from Narayana Group of Educational Institutions (NGEI) have put-up a creditable performance and excelled in the UIEO (Unified International English Olympiad).

A student from Narayana Group, Bellandur campus, Bengaluru, Shlok Gupta has secured all India first rank in his class and 25 percent of the top 100 ranks of the exam were also secured by the students from the noted educational institutions.

Dr. Sindhura Narayana, Director of the Narayana Group has credited this achievement to the team focused on developing English language skills of the students. All students are given specialised attention and training that aims at improving vocabulary, grammar, comprehension and spoken English. As a result, the overall levels of proficiency in English language is dramatically improved.

Around 1,00,000 students from Narayana Group of Educational Institutions across India took part in the examination conducted for students of 2nd to 10th Standard by Unified Council.

Executive Director Puneet Kothapa offered his congratulations to all the students who participated in the exam and appreciated the efforts of all teachers and thanked the parents for their cooperation in our endeavours.

