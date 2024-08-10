“Brinda” director Surya Manoj Vangala on journey through extremes and spirituality

With ‘Brinda’ Surya Manoj Vangala has established himself as a storyteller who dares to question the extremes and seeks to find meaning in the chaos of the world.

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 10 August 2024, 05:13 PM

Director Surya Manoj Vangala

Hyderabad: Surya Manoj Vangala, a visionary filmmaker, embarked on a seven-year journey to create ‘Brinda’, a web series that delves deep into the complexities of human emotions, extremity, and spirituality.

Born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and a graduate of BITS Pilani, his passion for cinema was ignited during his college days. His early career saw him working under notable directors like Shekhar Kammula and Hanu Raghavapudi, where he honed his craft before venturing into his directorial debut with ‘Brinda’.

‘Brinda’ explores the duality of good and evil, a concept the director was deeply fascinated with. “In a world where you have extremes in religious extremity and where believing in religious gods is considered bad, I questioned where we stand, how we carry ourselves, and how we move forward,” he reflects. This introspection became the seed for the series, which navigates the fine line between opposing forces, both originating from the same source of hatred, revenge, and evil.

The series is not just a philosophical discourse but a gripping crime drama thriller. Surya Manoj’s writing process is fueled by his existential questions, and he meticulously crafted ‘Brinda’ to be both intellectually stimulating and entertaining. “Even if someone couldn’t connect to the questions, they should still have a thrilling experience,” he asserts, emphasizing the balance between depth and edge-of-the-seat excitement.

He draws inspiration from a wide range of cinematic influences, from the subtle character portrayals in Sangeetham Srinivas and K. Vishwanath’s films to the grand commercial spectacles of Raghavender Rao and S.S. Rajamouli. However, he remains true to his philosophy of writing, believing in the story’s core rather than taking direct inspiration.

Reflecting on the final product, Surya Manoj expresses a mixture of pride and objectivity. “I am proud of what I have achieved, having dreamt of such a story and standing today, being replied to by so many people who have watched it,” he says.

The positive feedback from within the industry and the anticipation of audience reactions bolster his confidence in the series.

As for future projects, the director hints at something exciting on the horizon but remain tight-lipped. Asked for advice for upcoming directors, he shared his secret mantra ‘Patience.’ “Patience is the key, and belief in oneself. Don’t be too harsh on yourself.”

With ‘Brinda’ Surya Manoj Vangala has established himself as a storyteller who dares to question the extremes and seeks to find meaning in the chaos of the world.