Narayanpet: 12-year-old killed, two injured in water tank collapse

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 05:44 PM

Narayanpet: A 12-year-old girl, Lakshmi Pranitha, died while two other children suffered injuries when a drinking water tank collapsed at Gopalpet street in the district on Sunday.

According to locals, the three children were playing near the cement water tank. All of a sudden, the water tank broke and the debris fell on the children, resulting in injuries to the children.

Local residents immediately shifted Lakshmi Pranitha and the two children, Sri Pranitha and Haripriya, to the hospital.

While, Lakshmi Pranitha died, Sri Pranitha suffered a hand fracture and Haripriya’s leg got fractured in the incident, according to reports.