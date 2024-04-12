BJP leaders from Narayanpet tender resignations

Senior leaders, including Ratang Pandu Reddy, who had contested from Narayanpet Assembly constituency, Jalandhar Reddy, who contested from Makthal constituency and BJP Narayanpet Secretary Raghuramaiah Goud had tendered resignation to the party on Thursday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 April 2024, 10:07 AM

Narayanpet: Even before the Lok Sabha elections campaign hit the crescendo, a few BJP leaders from the district are tendering resignations from the party membership due to differences with the party candidate.

The resignation letters written to the BJP State president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy are being shared extensively on social media platforms. It is learnt that they have submitted their resignations following differences with the BJP Mahabubnagar candidate DK Aruna. It is also expected that a few more leaders would resign from the party membership shortly.