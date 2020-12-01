Narayanraopet Tahsildar suspended for abstaining from duty

E Janakai has not been attending duties from November 17 who was sent to Narayanraopet on deputation

Published: 9:34 pm

Siddipet: District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy on Tuesday placed Narayanraopet Tahsildar E Janakai under suspension for abstaining from duty without informing higher officials.

Janaki, who was appointed as Tahsildar, Koheda, was sent to Narayanraopet on deputation.

Since she has not been attending duties from November 17, Revenue Divisional Officer K Anantha Reddy submitted a report to the Collector. The Collector, who immediately suspended, also recommended departmental action to be taken against her after conducting a thorough enquiry.

Reddy also instructed Janaki not to leave the headquarters without taking permission.

