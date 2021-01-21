Narrow escape for 35 passengers as TSRTC bus tyre bursts in Suryapet

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Suryapet: About 35 passengers had a narrow escape on Thursday when the driver of the bus in which they were travelling lost control after one of its tyres burst near Suryapet on National Highway No 65.

The TSRTC bus, proceeding to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, went out of control and hit a road divider near Suryapet following the tyre burst. A major mishap was averted by the quick response of the driver who managed to bring the bus under control. No one was injured in the accident. The TSRTC bus belongs to Miyapur depot.

On getting information, police rushed to the place and sent the passengers to their destination by another TRSTC bus.

