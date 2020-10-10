Narsampet college gets virtual classroom

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Warangal Rural: TRS MLA from Narsampet Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said that he would extend all support to the local Government Degree College for the benefit of students. He inaugurated a ‘virtual classroom’ at the college.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the staff and Principal Dr B Chandramouli for using the digital media for online classes in the present Covid-19 pandemic situation and thanked Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal for providing the facility of virtual classrooms to government degree colleges for effective teaching and learning process.

Principal Dr B Chandramouli requested the MLA to take steps to provide a separate hostel for girls and submitted a representation regarding other requirements for the college.

Vice Principal T Ramesh, IQAC coordinator Dr A Srinath, faculty members L Satyanarayana, Dr B Vishnu Kumar, Dr J Lakan Singh, Dr R. Kumaraswamy and others were present at the programme.

